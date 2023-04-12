For several days in the Ethiopian region of Amara there have been clashes between the federal army and some paramilitary groups, which in recent years have become a kind of local army at the service of the regional government. The most violent clashes occurred on Tuesday, when several people were killed, although it is not yet clear how many. The clashes began during some protests against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who last week announced his intention to merge this local army into the central one: according to those who protest this would significantly reduce the autonomy enjoyed by the 11 regions of which Ethiopia is made up.

Tuesday’s clashes took place in Kombolcha, a city in the east of the region: it seems that at least 5 people were shot dead and at least 10 were injured and taken to hospital. This violence is putting Ahmed in serious difficulty, winner of a controversial Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, who had promised peace and stability since taking office and who only managed to end a bloody war that lasted over two years last November against the separatists of Tigre, another Ethiopian region, thanks to an agreement reached after complex negotiations.

Ethiopia is divided into 11 regions, each of which enjoys a certain degree of autonomy in various areas, including defense: according to the Ethiopian constitution each region has the right to have its own “police force”.

The local armed forces at the center of the clashes they were born in recent years, in addition to the police forces which the regions already had: they are well-trained and well-armed paramilitary groups which over time, also due to distrust in the federal government, the local administrations have always relied on more to solve a series of problems, for example interregional conflicts, entrusting them with tasks that in theory would be the responsibility of the federal armed forces. The first army of this type was created in 2007 in the Somali region, mainly to more easily counter some local armed groups.

Ahmed last week announced that he would dismantle these armies and merge them into the central army, or even federal or regional police forces, arguing that as separate entities pose a threat to the integrity of Ethiopia. The announcement had immediately provoked violent protests, concentrated above all in the Amara region, the second largest in Ethiopia, whose local army had joined the central one precisely in the war against the separatists of Tigre. According to the protesters, the dismantling of local armies would expose the regions to a greater danger of external attacks.

The mayor of Kombolcha, Mohammed Amin, he said a Reuters that Tuesday’s clashes began after the spread of false reports that federal soldiers had kidnapped some members of the special forces in the region.

The violence involved several cities: in addition to Bahir Dar, the capital of the region, also Kobo, Woldia, Sekota, Debre Birhan, Dessie and Debre Tabor. Protesters blocked roads with burning tires and there were gun battles. Banks and shops have been closed and the regional government of Amara has imposed a curfew and blocked the Internet in some areas.

Already before Tuesday there had been several episodes of violence, which had also affected aid workers active in the region. On Sunday, two humanitarian workers of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), a US NGO, were killed after being shot while driving near Kobo: at the moment there are no other details on the dynamics of what happened. Also on Sunday, an Ethiopian Red Cross ambulance was hit by “unknown armed forces,” the organization said, and both the driver and a nurse were injured. Also following these incidents, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which deals with food assistance, suspended its activities in the Amara region on Tuesday.

