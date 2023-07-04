The Viral Dance Talent of a Young Cuban Girl Amazes Social Networks

Title: Talented Cuban Girl’s Dance Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Introduction:

A video of an exceptionally talented Cuban girl showcasing her dance skills has recently taken the internet by storm. The young dancer, Amanda Olivera, captivated thousands of hearts after uploading a performance on her Instagram and Facebook profiles, dancing to the beat of the soap opera song, “Pending Issues.” The video has gained widespread recognition and praise from online audiences.

Body:

Amanda Olivera, a small yet impressive dancer, is approximately eight or nine years old and currently studies at the “Alejo Carpentier” Ballet Elementary School, located in the Vedado neighborhood of Havana. Her constant sharing of rehearsal fragments and official presentations with her audience on social media has garnered significant attention. She has become a regular performer at theaters across the capital city.

Internet users have been raving about Amanda’s talent and foresee a promising future in dance for the young prodigy. One Facebook user, who himself had a background in dance, expressed awe at her abilities, stating, “This girl has a unique future in dance. I can assure you! I was also a dancer, and at her age, I did not have half of her conditions, nor her passion, nor the quality of her movements. That girl is something very peculiar.”

The support for Amanda continues to pour in from online platforms, with numerous individuals sending messages of encouragement and blessing her talent. One person wrote, “It augurs a very good future for you as a dancer. Keep going princess, God bless you.”

In addition to Amanda, another young Cuban talent has caught the attention of social media users. Daniel Alejandro, a 10-year-old boy from the Sierra de Cubitas municipality in Camagüey, stunned audiences with his rendition of “Jaque Mate,” a song by Juanse Laverde, who won La Voz Kids in 2018.

Furthermore, a young boy from Pinar del Río has amazed dozens of Cubans on social media with his rendition of “Living Legend,” a song by Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lenier Mesa, from the comfort of his own home. Despite only turning 12 years old recently, Jean Manuel’s emotive performance of the popular song, whose music video was filmed in an impoverished town in Viñales, has left viewers deeply moved. His mother, Liudmila Bernal, shared the video on Facebook, where it has garnered around 200 comments and hundreds of shares from people who were brought to tears by his interpretation.

Conclusion:

The gifted Cuban girl, Amanda Olivera, has captured the hearts of netizens with her incredible dance skills. Her viral video showcases her talent and has gained widespread recognition on social media platforms. Additionally, the impressive performances of other young Cuban talents, such as Daniel Alejandro and Jean Manuel, further solidify the rich pool of artistic potential the country possesses. These young individuals are certainly poised for bright futures in their respective fields, leaving a lasting impact on those who have had the privilege of witnessing their awe-inspiring abilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

