The Virgin’s Blood, comic review by Sammy Harkham (2023)

After many years wondering what the acclaimed Sammy HarkhamAt last we are already aware of the magnitude of what he was cooking with care and dedication from his laboratory of ideas and brushes. Because “The Virgin’s Blood” is the graphic novel of the year. No more no less. In such a monumental effort, the author of. The comic seriesKramers Ersgot” plunges into his most ambitious undertaking to date: a jaw-dropping fresco of 1970s horror film suburbia. Our protagonist, Seymour, is a kind of Harkham alter ego, through whom he transports us to a visual experience in which the Los Angeles author displays a wide melting pot of his artistic skills: from his overwhelming mastery of the silent cartoon to its use of color, indebted to the French school of Blain and company. Depending on the mood, the how translates into the underlying script of a tour of Los Angeles focused behind the scenes of success and the usual glamor with which we tend to be spectators of such an iconic geographical point.
Panel by panel, we are participants in a glorious orgy of talent, shaped by an unmistakable drive for exhaustive investigative work, for which Harkham was the shadow of Joe Dante for years. From his experiences with the mythical director of “Gremlins”, a tremendously close point of view emerges, where each humorous and nostalgic stroke resonates with disarming simplicity. This is also helped by the impressive balance achieved between his unusual capacity for observation and his obsessive detail for not leaving a corner of the cartoon to chance. In fact, nothing escapes Harkham, neither in the composition of his cartoons nor in the dialogues spun throughout a plot, at times unpredictable, that keeps you glued to the page with the attraction that anything can usually offer. unique and extraordinary. In this case, an anthology graphic novel. Come on, how to miss such a juicy feast.