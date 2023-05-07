The Virgin’s Blood, comic review by Sammy Harkham (2023)

After many years wondering what the acclaimed Sammy HarkhamAt last we are already aware of the magnitude of what he was cooking with care and dedication from his laboratory of ideas and brushes. Because “The Virgin’s Blood” is the graphic novel of the year. No more no less. In such a monumental effort, the author of. The comic seriesKramers Ersgot” plunges into his most ambitious undertaking to date: a jaw-dropping fresco of 1970s horror film suburbia. Our protagonist, Seymour, is a kind of Harkham alter ego, through whom he transports us to a visual experience in which the Los Angeles author displays a wide melting pot of his artistic skills: from his overwhelming mastery of the silent cartoon to its use of color, indebted to the French school of Blain and company. Depending on the mood, the how translates into the underlying script of a tour of Los Angeles focused behind the scenes of success and the usual glamor with which we tend to be spectators of such an iconic geographical point.