The virtuous management of organic waste in South Korea

It has been in South Korea for almost twenty years prohibited deliver organic waste to regular landfills, due to a large national program for waste disposal and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the fermentation of food waste. In fact, the country produces large quantities of it, which must be quickly disposed of before they produce methane and very unpleasant smells, mainly due to the fact that Korean cuisine which includes numerous stews and other dishes in broth.

Many cities around the world, including some in Italy, have started projects to manage organic waste and make it compost and biogas, but how did told recently the New York Times (e many other tested in the past) a large-scale plan such as that of South Korea has been launched in few countries. The program has an annual cost estimated at around 600 million euros and makes it possible to exploit 90 per cent of discarded food, preventing it from ending up in landfills or in incinerators, used instead for the management of waste that cannot be recycled.

Already about thirty years ago in South Korea a partial differentiated collection had been started, with the obligation to collect paper and plastic waste separately. At the time, organic waste continued to be sent to landfills, along with other types of waste. The country was continuing to grow and industrialize, consequently the production of waste was growing and the space to build new landfills was starting to run out.

Food scraps were the main problem, due to the miasma that was produced during their fermentation. As in other oriental countries, in South Korea there is a tradition of offering welcome plates in restaurants and other refreshment places, which are often not finished and must then be thrown away. The dishes contain, for example, tofu, bean sprouts, fermented vegetables and especially kimchi, the Korean national dish. It is based on napa cabbage, or Chinese cabbage, and Korean radishes, fermented with various types of spices and seasonings (there are many variations), which include ginger, garlic, onions and geotgal, a salted fish sauce, made with shrimp, oysters, clams, fish, or fish roe. It is a dish that contains a lot of water, like many other Korean dishes, as a result its waste is heavy and spoils very quickly.

Towards the end of the 1990s, the unbearable smell coming from some landfills led to the establishment of committees and initiatives to ask for their closure or a review of the way they were used. The problem led to the development of a plan to manage organic waste differently, the 2005 ban on landfilling food waste and the subsequent reduction of the environmental impact of disposal, with techniques to reduce greenhouse gas emissions starting from those of methane due to fermentation in landfills.

South Korean restaurateurs, for example, collect food waste in large bins on which they affix a label with a code, so as to demonstrate that they have separated the organic waste correctly. At the end of the day, each bin contains a slime made from leftover stews, kimchi, and other scraps. The mix is ​​recovered daily by the companies that deal with waste collection and is taken to plants to be processed, using various techniques depending on the establishment.

Through automated separation systems or by hand, the larger pieces such as bones and shells are removed, then the rest of the organic waste is shredded and passed through an oven and dryer to remove the water and let it dry completely. The water vapor produced in the reaction is condensed and purified before being discharged, while the gases are conveyed to a collection system for biogas management.

The process lasts around four hours and leads to the production of a dry powder which resembles soil and which can be used as feed, together with other substances, for poultry. An intricate system of pipes and air filtration ensures that the smells produced inside the plant do not reach the outside, even if sometimes those who live near the plants still complain of smelling smells (although not comparable with that of normal landfill fermentation).

In other factories a different approach is followed, increasingly used in various countries for the management of organic waste. The waste is kept for about a month in large tanks, allowing the bacteria and microorganisms to digest the organic part, but in controlled conditions and above all with the possibility of collecting the gases that are produced, unlike what would happen in an open landfill open. Biogas, mostly made up of methane and carbon dioxide, is used for various purposes including district heating, to provide hot water to thousands of homes with a centralized system.

What is left is mixed with wood chips to make a natural fertilizer, which is then delivered to farmers in the area where the plant is located. Managers of one of the South Korean companies managing this process told al New York Times that in this way we get to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about half, compared to uncontrolled fermentation in landfills.

It is rare that techniques of this type are used on a large scale in an entire country, because waste management is often left to local authorities, which have a certain margin of choice on the techniques to adopt for disposal. In the European Union there are common rules and there are periodically new initiatives to make the management system more homogeneous between different countries and not just within them.

The South Korean approach has made it possible to achieve good levels of efficiency and for this reason it is observed with interest from abroad, but has still not managed to reduce food waste at the source, changing the habits of the population. The production of organic waste has in fact not changed much in recent years, according to analyzes by the South Korean Ministry of the Environment.