About to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the death of one of the great myths of the 20th century, Libros del Kultrum translates the memory that the American journalist and novelist Pete Hamill (died in 2020; nothing to do with the Peter Hammill musician, the one of the Van Der Graaf Generator) traced about him just then, in 1998. What may be lost in exhaustiveness, because this is not a typical biography (and it doesn’t require it either: there already are), it gains in insight and clarifying focus, because Hamill was a personal friend of Sinatra, a rabid New York urbanite like him, and here he limits himself (which is not little) to drawing a portrait in which he explains to us to what extent his condition as the son of Italian-American immigrants conditioned his life (and his controversial relationship with the mob), how growing up in Prohibition and the Great Depression affected him, how his musical accompanists helped him forge his artistic identity, and how he was a product of the turmoil of World War II World Earth, subject to a glorious reinvention in the mid-1950s, without the rise of rock and roll eroding its credit or commercial prosperity.

His condition as an only child and the deep loneliness that emanated from his performances, and which had so much to do with an early uprooting, never contravened by his marriage, his children or his love affairs (Ava Gardner), penetrated deeply into the American imagination, which from the beginning it accepted him as much more than a successor to Bing Crosby. And the transformations that his aura underwent over time among the public are exemplarily explained in a book that, more than a biography or a mere essay, is also a portrait of North America in the first half of the last century. And you don’t have to be a fan of The Voice to enjoy it.