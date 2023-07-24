The vote in Spain also speaks to Italy: are we ready to challenge the current structure of power?

Relief. It is the first feeling that many have experienced tonight when it was clear that the advance of Vox’s ultra-right had not taken place. And that the prospect of an alliance between popular Europeans and “conservatives” in view of the forthcoming European elections is receding.

The presbyopia of the Italian media power: the “distant” fascists recognize them, the nearby ones do not see them

A relief that also seems to be shared by the Italian progressive media which, the next day, headlined “Flop sovereignist” (The Republic), “Vox does not break through” (Tomorrow), “The Italy model fails” (The print). It is a pity, however, that the Italian progressive media themselves, so clear when it comes to characterizing Vox (“ultra-right”, writes The print; “extreme right”, The Republic; “the most pushed right”, Tomorrow) and also the People’s Party (PP) – Tomorrow comes to define Fejiòo “fake moderate” and to affirm that “there is no moderate right” – consider Vox’s ally Giorgia Meloni after all, a presentable and moderate conservative and hers is a “centre-right” government and not of the extreme right.

The normalization of our ultra-right also passes through the words, definitions and conceptualizations of media power “progressive”

The Spanish ultra-right

Back to voting. THE surveys they have been denied: almost all of them gave the absolute majority to the reactionary PP-Vox bloc or even to the PP alone and, instead, the right aftermath remained without any possibility of forming a government. The PP has indeed grown, but Vox he lost about 700,000 votes compared to 2019 and as many as 19 seats. The PP swallowed citizens (now disappeared), absorbing practically all the votes, and also part of Vox. A “tiger” – made of paper – which he allowed to run around and then ride it. But that wasn’t enough.

However, the PP is better positioned today than yesterday to return to covering the entire “right” half of the Spanish pitch, aiming for a return to the field of that bi-partisanship that had been shaken – but evidently not defeated – by the irruption onto the scene of the popular movement of 15-M, with the “acampadas”, the full squares and the electoral results of Podemos first and then Unidas Podemos.

The return of bipartisanship (imperfect)

Also because in the other half of the field, the one on the “left” there was a mirror movement. The PSOE has represented itself as the only possible and realistic barrier to the advance of the ultra-right. Wondering a useful vote (does anyone remember anything?) which he largely received. In fact, the party held electorally and is now in a position to start negotiations for the formation of a new coalition government.

Put together, PP and PSOE, group around 65% of helpful votes expressed, not too far from the records they recorded before other actors, first social and then political, burst onto the scene.

We are therefore faced with a stabilization of the Spanish political system, centered on the two traditional party actors. And, keeping aside the regionalist or independence parties – peculiarities of the Spanish state, the others risk limiting themselves to playing the role of junior partner of a new bipolarity. Vox has already been said, “ate” in some ways from the PP’s shift to the right and the call for the useful vote.

Sumar part of the system or autonomous alternative? Spain that votes also speaks to Italy

On the other hand, the novelty of “Summer”. A coalition made up of about 15 different left-wing parties, which started with Unidas Podemos (UP). The list obtained around 3 million votes (12.3%) and 31 seats. Yolanda Diaz, the presidential candidate, had the ambition to do much better than Unidas Podemos. However, Sumar lost votes to the worst performing UP, which garnered 3.7 million votes (12.9%) and 38 seats in 2019.

But the difference is not only in terms of votes. And not even of “style”: the smile of Yolanda Dìaz against the “divisive” figures of We can (someone will then have to explain to me how to not be “divisive” if positions of domination and power are affected). The question we should ask ourselves is, in fact, what is the strategic political project for transforming our countries. In Spain, the PSOE claims its role as a system party, tutelary deity of “regime of 1978”, that is, of the political regime that arose on the ashes of Francoism. It is, therefore, a party that aspires to preserve the current and traditional configuration of power. A bit like the local Democratic Party, the result of a different story, but which today plays the role of backbone of the “Italian system”.

And “Sumar”? It has the ambition to build and strengthen an independent perspective of social and political transformation or do you believe that the only possibility is to accept being a junior partner whose function is to move possible PSOE governments a little further to the left (a bit like, at home, the fig leaves of the Democratic Party)?

It is also an important question for us here. Because the only transformational projects are those that question the existing power structures. For this reason, the question we must first ask ourselves is: we have the will, even before strength, to challenge the current set of powers which sees economic power in the hands not only of Confindustria, but also of many trade associations which in our country even curb capitalist modernization projects and “moderate” requests such as the introduction of a minimum salary?

A political power which, even through terrible electoral laws, tends to reinforce the tendency towards bipolarity, albeit imperfect, and to expel the forces that do not accept having to choose between the right and left hand of power (the irruption of the M5S has by now been neutralized and normalised, so that today Conte’s party is a component of a new form of the centre-left)? A media oligopoly (and an equally oligopolistic advertising collection) ferociously hostile to the forces of transformation?

Today we breathe a sigh of relief for the Vox flop. But the “normalization” of the Spanish exception – and therefore the absorption in deeds before Sumar’s form by the PSOE – would not be a good news. Not even for us. It is not from the PSOE and from individuals who limit themselves to carrying out ancillary positions that prospects for improving the lives of the popular classes can arise. Translated to Italy, the basic nodes are the same.

