Home » The vote in the Palermitan Municipalities, all those elected in the NOMI councils
World

The vote in the Palermitan Municipalities, all those elected in the NOMI councils

by admin
The vote in the Palermitan Municipalities, all those elected in the NOMI councils

by livesicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

Some might give up. In the meantime, however, it is known who has the right to hold the position 8′ OF READING PALERMO – The municipal councils are starting to be convened in the municipalities of Palermo to proceed with the establishment of the new bodies.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The vote in the Palermo Municipalities, all those elected in the NOMI councils appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The mayor of Sarajevo: "I remember the bombings. After Bosnia there will be no more war"

You may also like

William, Kate, the new Rajwa princess and all...

An incredible twist at a basketball game in...

Thriller!U.S. military uses AI drones to counterattack operators...

Biden after the averted default: “The super rich...

Daily horoscope for June 3, 2023 | Magazine...

Train collision in India | Info

EU warns Rome about limitations to the Court...

NATO Secretary-General: Ammunition stocks of NATO members have...

Guerrilla in Brescia for relegation, ten agents injured...

Dejan Matić the beginning of his career |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy