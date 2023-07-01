The Wagner group also has pieces of Africa to manage

Loading player

The armed revolt of the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries could also have rather important consequences in various African countries, where the Wagner group has long been operating as an unofficial armed wing of Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. In addition to fighting alongside the Russian army in the war in Ukraine, the Wagner group has been present in various African countries for about a decade, sometimes reinforcing and training local armies, sometimes with protective functions and almost always taking advantage of the acquired power to appropriate local economic resources, such as gold, diamond and uranium mines. In Africa in the last ten years the Wagner group has acquired enormous military, political and economic power.

After the uprising, it is no longer entirely clear what will happen to this power. The group employs some 6,000 fighters outside Russia and Ukraine, 3,000 of whom are located in the Central African Republic and the rest are split mainly between Mali, Sudan and Syria. It is not known whether these mercenaries will remain loyal to Russia or decide to abandon their posts, nor how Wagner’s huge economic interests will be managed outside Russia.

From the first hours after the armed uprising, the Russian government tried to reassure African leaders that Wagner’s mercenaries present in their countries were under control. Russia’s Foreign Ministry officials immediately telephoned Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the president of the Central African Republic, to assure him that the thousands of Wagner fighters in his country would remain at their posts. Other Russian officials took urgent flights to Mali and other countries to go in person to ensure that the situation with Wagner was under control.

This means that Russia is de facto attempting to take over from Wagner in his African activities, and to take command of mercenaries loyal to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s leader, in African countries.

Wagner has been operating in Africa for over 10 years: the first mercenaries commanded by Prigozhin entered Mali in 2012 to fight against local jihadist groups. Since then, the group’s influence has expanded to many countries, especially in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa. The African countries where the presence of mercenaries is greatest are the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan (as well as Syria, which is obviously not in Africa).

– Read also: What the Wagner group does in Africa

Outside Russia, Wagner offers combat services and military training: this is what happens, for example, in Mali, where mercenaries fight alongside the local army against jihadist groups affiliated with al Qaeda and the Islamic State. It obviously also happens in Syria, where the group and the Russian army have been helping dictator Bashar al Assad in his civil war against the rebels for years. Wagner then offers protection services: in the Central African Republic the mercenaries are the personal bodyguards of President Touadéra. In some cases it even contributes to the maintenance of public order.

Many authoritarian African governments prefer to ask the Wagner group for help when they find themselves in difficulty, because unlike international organizations and Western countries, they do not ask for anything in particular in return (apart from the economic side) and often actively contribute to maintaining the stability of their countries. regimes and to prolong their stay in power. Also for this reason, in the last ten years the Wagner group has operated almost everywhere in Africa: in Sudan, in the Central African Republic, in Madagascar, in Libya, in Mali, in Mozambique, in Burkina Faso, among others. Outside Africa, as well as in Syria, he helped support the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela.

For Russia, employing the men of the Wagner group in these operations was for a long time a great advantage, because it allowed the country to accumulate enormous influence in Africa (because everyone knew that Wagner depended on Russia) and at the same time deny any responsibility in the event of problems, scandals and abuses (because formally, until recently, Russia claimed that Wagner was a private military company with no ties to the government).

Thanks to this lack of scruples Wagner and Russia have succeeded in supplanting the troops of European countries (above all the French ones) in many of these countries. In early June, the military dictatorship that governs Mali asked the UN to withdraw the more than 13,000 UN peacekeepers who have been operating in the country since 2013, because they prefer to work with fighters from the Wagner group.

Over the years, the mercenaries of the Wagner group have been accused of numerous abuses, human rights violations, war crimes, systematic rapes.

In some states, such as the Central African Republic, Wagner has become so powerful that a large part of the country depends on the mercenary group: in many cases local governments cannot fully rely on their army or their police forces, and for this they employ Wagner for all the more delicate activities. To explain how much these countries now need mercenaries in recent days, Fidèle Gouandjika, an adviser to the president of the Central African Republic, he said joking: «If Wagner is no longer available, the Russians send us Beethoven or Mozart, we’ll take them».

Over the years, Prigozhin has taken advantage of this power to take over important economic assets. Experts say Wagner has a large business empire in Africa, which mines diamonds, gold and uranium, trades in timber and numerous other raw materials, and manages businesses that collectively bring in hundreds of millions of dollars a year. In the Central African Republic, the state where it is strongest, the Wagner group even manages a radio station and a brewing plant, and will soon start producing bottled water.

But now that the future of the Wagner group is uncertain and Prigozhin is in exile in Belarus, it is not entirely clear what will happen to all these businesses. As initial moves have shown, it appears that the Russian regime intends to take over the management of Wagner’s African assets from Prigozhin. Prigozhin, on the other hand, hasn’t spoken in recent days about what he intends to do in the future.

According to some experts feel dal New York Times, it is likely that in countries where Wagner’s activities are purely military, such as Mali or Libya for example, the transition from Prigozhin’s control to Russia’s control will be easier, if only because the group of mercenaries depends very closely by Russian infrastructure and means. In Libya, for example, the Wagner group has made use of Russian air force transport planes for years to support its military activities, and without their support operations would enter a serious crisis.

The situation could be different in countries where the Wagner group (and therefore Prigozhin) has large economic interests. In the Central African Republic, for example, Wagner has dozens of companies (some real, others who serve as front names) and it is his men who have relations with politics, the army and local business. Replacing them or getting them to cooperate could be more complicated.

Also for this reason there is the possibility that Prigozhin will try to make Africa a personal power base, especially if things in Russia go badly for him. An expert heard from BBC spoke of the possibility of a compromise: that in exchange for giving up political claims on Russia, Prigozhin will be allowed to maintain his economic activities in Africa.

