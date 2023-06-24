The Wagner group had been out of control for some time

Loading player

The Russian paramilitary group Wagner has been leading a military insurrection against the Russian army since Friday, and after occupying the southern city of Rostov-on-Don it is said to be moving towards Moscow, the capital.

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary mercenary group that has been closely affiliated with the Russian government and military for years: its founder and head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was until recently considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom owes much of his rise to power.

During Russia’s war of invasion of Ukraine, the importance of the Wagner group has progressively grown, to the point of proving to be fundamental in some of the crucial passages of the conflict: a fact that Prigozhin has underlined on several occasions in recent months, accusing the leaders of the army and the defense ministry, especially Minister Sergei Shoigu, of being corrupt, of not doing enough to contribute to the Russian military effort in Ukraine and of sabotaging the Wagner group.

It is estimated that until before the uprising, the Wagner group had tens of thousands of soldiers engaged in Ukraine: they had greatly increased during 2022, when a vast recruitment campaign began due to Russia’s difficulties in enlisting people for the regular army . Also for this reason, the group enjoys an excellent reputation among the Russians: in recent months, propaganda has greatly elevated it, the cities were full of advertising signs urging them to join the group and talk shows exalted the mercenaries.

In January, the British defense minister – whose intelligence provides constant updates and who have proven reliable on the war in Ukraine – said that the Wagner group had about 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine: according to the US National Security Council on 80 one percent would be made up of people taken from Russian prisons with the promise of the annulment of the sentence.

The original nucleus of the Wagner group, of about 10,000 soldiers, is mainly made up of ex-military, ex-policemen and ex-Russian security agents. A small component is represented by former soldiers of other states, especially Serbia. Even before the war it was considered one of the most efficient mercenary groups in the world, often accused by international organizations of war crimes and the use of torture systems. In 2021, the European Union had adopted a series of restrictive measures addressed both to the group itself and to eight people and three companies connected to it.

Although Putin set up the invasion of Ukraine trying to pass it off as a war of “denazification”, the Wagner group itself has pro-Nazi political connotations: the name, for example, derives from the passion of one of its founders, Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin, for Richard Wagner and for his work The ring of the Nibelung. A passion Utkin acquired as a fervent admirer of Adolf Hitler. Several members of the group – especially the original nucleus – do not hide tattoos with Nazi symbols.

The origin of the group dates back to 2011, when the Moran Security Group began operating in Russia, a company specializing in security services for companies operating outside Russia’s borders. The group was led by Vyacheslav Kalashnikov, a former agent of the KGB, the Soviet secret service, now the FSB, and an assistant to Russian politician Alexander Torshin, a former deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia. In 2013, another company was born from the Moran group, the Slavonic Corps, which had the task of recruiting and training soldiers to be sent to war zones. The recruits were trained in Syria in Latakia, in the Khmeimim air base, managed and directed by the Russian armed forces. From there they were then sent to areas where it was necessary to defend Russian interests.

In 2014, the Slavonics Corps was dismantled and a group of mercenaries reorganized under the leadership of Dmitry Valeryevich Utkin, a former lieutenant colonel of the GRU, the intelligence service of the Russian armed forces. Despite Utkin’s important role in the field, during the war in Ukraine it emerged more and more decisively that the real head of the group is actually Prigozhin himself, who initially figured only as a financier.

The mercenaries who are part of the original nucleus of the Wagner group have an average age between 35 and 55 years. Anyone who joins must sign an absolute confidentiality agreement that lasts ten years. The salary would be around 200,000 rubles, about 2,300 euros a month. Armies of mercenaries would theoretically be illegal in Russia, but in 2022 the Wagner Group registered as a company and opened an official office in St. Petersburg.

The first activities of the Wagner group were in Ukraine, in Crimea: in 2014 it joined the Russian army in the military operation that led the Moscow government to have full control of the peninsula. Then the Wagner soldiers moved to Luhansk, where they joined the pro-Russian insurgent forces that have been fighting since 2014 to unite the eastern Ukrainian region with Russia. The Wagner group would then carry out various operations of false flag, that is, military operations carried out as if they were the work of the enemy with the aim of creating pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian feelings in the population.

His men have been engaged in Syria since 2017 during the country’s civil war, alongside the forces of President Bashar al Assad: they were used both to protect sites of economic interest for the Russian government and in combat alongside the army Syrian.

A presence of Wagner’s mercenaries is also known in various African countries, both for military and commercial activities: the goal has always been on the one hand to obtain economic advantages, for example through the exploitation of local resources, from another to create a network of governments on the continent close to the Russian positions and in opposition to Western countries. In fact, on the continent it acts almost as a political entity, as well as military support for various authoritarian regimes.

In the current invasion of Ukraine, however, the Wagner group has been decisive in some of the major successes obtained in the field: in January it had managed the occupation of Soledar, a small town in eastern Ukraine whose conquest had been the first Russian victory in many months, and above all it played a decisive role in the long battle of Bakhmut, also in eastern Ukraine, where the war efforts of the two armies were concentrated for many weeks, with huge losses.

Precisely during the battle of Bakhmut it had become clear that Prigozhin could become very problematic for Putin: taking advantage of his decisive role in the battle, at one point he had threateningly announced that he was withdrawing his troops from Bakhmut, accusing the Russian government of not doing enough to help his group; two days later he changed his mind, saying he had obtained weapons and ammunition from the Russian government. Finally, an alleged offer by him to Ukraine to reveal the military positions of the Russian army in exchange for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Bakhmut had emerged: in short, it had seemed quite evident that the group was acting more for itself than for Russia . It was then the Wagner group that announced the conquest of Bakhmut after the withdrawal of the Ukrainians.

After months of accusations and criticisms by Prigozhin at the top of the Russian government, often followed by denials, the head of the Wagner group increased the intensity of his verbal attacks on Friday: until he went as far as claiming that the Russian army had carried out rocket attacks in the Kursk region against the rear of the Wagner group. Prigozhin had said that “the wrongdoings carried out by the Russian military leadership” had to “be stopped”, and between Friday and Saturday the insurrection began.

