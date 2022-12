MOSCOW – The “valkyries” could arrive in the near future among the ranks of the Russian paramilitary Wagner organization Wagner, which is increasingly engaged in fighting in Ukraine: female snipers or saboteurs who will be recruited in prisons. This was announced by the founder of the private security company, Evgeny Prigozhinin a post by his historic food distribution company, Concorde, published on the Russian social network on Wednesday Vkontakte.

