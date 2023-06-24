Home » the Wagner tanks on the streets of Rostov, the inhabitants make videos with their mobile phones – Corriere TV
World

the Wagner tanks on the streets of Rostov, the inhabitants make videos with their mobile phones – Corriere TV

by admin
the Wagner tanks on the streets of Rostov, the inhabitants make videos with their mobile phones – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Tensions rise in Russia afterwards the revolt of the Wagner mercenary groupled by the leader Prigozhin who announced and staged a march towards Rostov and then heading towards Moscow. The inhabitants of the Russian city of Rostov on Don have woken up in disbelief with tanks on the streets, fearing an escalation leading to civil war. the immortalized images, from cameras and mobile phones, were then shared on social networks where they went viral. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 10:36 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine, among the cars fleeing from the Donbass. While in Zaporizhzhia there is still nuclear tension

You may also like

The occupation of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner group,...

Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin...

Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov...

Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the...

Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner...

Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys...

Jerusalem’s Armenian community fears erasure after controversial land...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy