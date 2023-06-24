the Wagner tanks on the streets of Rostov, the inhabitants make videos with their mobile phones – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Tensions rise in Russia afterwards the revolt of the Wagner mercenary groupled by the leader Prigozhin who announced and staged a march towards Rostov and then heading towards Moscow. The inhabitants of the Russian city of Rostov on Don have woken up in disbelief with tanks on the streets, fearing an escalation leading to civil war. the immortalized images, from cameras and mobile phones, were then shared on social networks where they went viral. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 10:36 am

