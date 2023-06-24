The Wagnerians were ordered to retreat Info

Wagner’s men were ordered to withdraw from their positions in Rostov-on-Don.

Source: Telegram/RAT LIVE/Screenshot

The latest video shows the fighters celebrating after Prigozhin released an audio message in which confirms the de-escalation of the situation. Wagner’s troops, currently based in Rostov-on-Don, are preparing to withdraw after being ordered back to base by their boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to the Russian media, they will return to Ukraine and continue their participation in the conflicts in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

The latest video shows fighters celebrating after Prigozhin released an audio message confirming the de-escalation of the situation. On Saturday, Wagner’s group allegedly took control of the aforementioned city, which was the center of the invasion of Ukraine, in the early hours of the morning. “Guys, let’s pack up and go home”says the person shown in the video.

00:44 Members of the Wagner Group leave the command building of the Southern Military District Source: Telegram/RAT LIVE

Source: Telegram/RAT LIVE

Wagner’s soldiers were at the forefront of the battles for Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city that Russia won largely thanks to him, with bloody, months-long clashes, as well as Soledar. Prigozhin’s “calls” against the leadership of the Russian army and the Ministry of Defense became louder and more intense from that moment and culminated in Saturday’s tensions, during which Wagner, according to him, reached 200 kilometers from Moscow. The situation de-escalated after the talks between Prigozhin and Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Prigozhin will “go to Belarus” after all and that the Wagner fighters will not be prosecuted, as their contributions on the front line of the fighting in Ukraine will be taken into account. Peskov explained that Russian President Vladimir Putin “always respected their efforts.”

“The guarantee that Prigozhin will be able to leave is the word of the President of Russia,” said Peskov.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

