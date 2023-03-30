And train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Minnesotanear the town of Raymond about 150 kilometers west of Minneapolis.

At the time of the derailment many carriages have caught fire and the houses within a kilometer were get evacuated and residents escorted to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.

Railroad safety has been in the national spotlight since violent derailment a few weeks ago of a Norfolk Southern train, in theOhio. About half of that city of 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals. (LaPresse)