Home World the wagons on fire – Corriere TV
World

the wagons on fire – Corriere TV

by admin
the wagons on fire – Corriere TV

And train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Minnesotanear the town of Raymond about 150 kilometers west of Minneapolis.
At the time of the derailment many carriages have caught fire and the houses within a kilometer were get evacuated and residents escorted to a shelter in nearby Prinsburg.
Railroad safety has been in the national spotlight since violent derailment a few weeks ago of a Norfolk Southern train, in theOhio. About half of that city of 5,000 people near the Pennsylvania border had to be evacuated after officials decided to release and burn toxic chemicals. (LaPresse)

March 30, 2023 – Updated March 30, 2023, 3:39 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The new Cold War is already among us, but Europeans are not interested in fighting it

You may also like

it is the first time of a Sovereign,...

The fifth team in the Euroleague playoffs is...

The Australian Parliament has passed an important law...

«Brunori in the national team? If you have...

Russia arrests American journalist Evan Gershkovich: “He’s a...

Udinese – From the many recoveries to the...

Nine Chinese killed in Central Africa: what’s behind...

Jeremy Renner, the first interview after he was...

Cyberpunk 2077 – the Phantom Liberty expansion will...

The Sixth Personal podcast, analysis of the 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy