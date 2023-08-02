The waitress on Ada brought a pizza instead of a cocktail | Info

In the video, the “damaged” girl warned people to come to that cafe only if they want an unpleasant experience.

The prices of sunbeds and drinks, which are higher than at the sea, are constantly discussed, people publish their new, bad experiences day after day. However, one girl was surprised by something else.

She posted her bad coffee shop experience on TikTok, because she got something she didn’t order, and then, as she claims, she ran into an impudent and rude waitress who works in a well-known cafe on Ada Ciganlija. In the video, she warned people to come to that cafe only if they want an unpleasant experience. She said the following:

“There are only cocktails and drinks on the menu here. I ordered a margarita, and what did I get – a margarita pizza, the waitress was very rude and unpleasant, she didn’t want to cancel the bill, she argued with me and told me to ‘shut up’. These are people because of which everyone outside has a bad experience about us,” she said in the video. In the description of the same, she wrote: “And there is not even a drop of alcohol in the ‘cocktail’! Because of people like this, they generalize us and ignore that large percentage of wonderful restaurateurs,” she wrote.

And then, in the comments, that waitress called her: “I personally served you, your change was returned to dinars. The next time you want a cocktail, you say ‘margarita’ and not I will have a margarita! Shame.” People wrote in the comments: “That’s why there are no tourists, and we complain that there is no work… people are a miracle” and “I never go to Ada because of that”.

