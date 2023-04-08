Home World The walking man – Mondo Japan
The walking man (walking person) it’s a manga written and drawn by Jiro Taniguchi in 1990 and published in Italy in 1999, in a single volume.

The story is almost devoid of dialogue e of storytelling ma pictures ,full of details, they are enough for the reader to understand the plot of the story. The main character is a man who spends his days strolling the streets of an unspecified town in Japan.

The first chapter begins precisely with the image of the man, a man who transmits serenity and peace, who walks and discovers, chapter after chapter, new details of the city in which he lives and every time he is amazed by what he sees: the birds on the bare trees, the city ​​at nightthe joy of children playing …, and for what he feels: the thrill of walking in the rain, or taking a relaxing bath until he finds the time to take his wife to see the sea. How many times do we wish we could live a situation or a situation with less superficiality and more attentionesperience, but everyday life doesn’t allow us to!

Here, precisely this slowness, lhe magic of life, of simple things, even more surprisingi because unexpectede, the ability to slow down, the need to have time to do things that satisfy the soul as well as the curiosity to know, are transmitted to the reader throughout the comic and lead us to reflect on how this man’s life compares to the hectic life of the present day and especially of a citizen Japanese, the so-called salary man ( sa A Li pose hmm)who can work up to sixteen hours per day.

Office workers don’t have a moment’s break in their working day and fall asleep abandoned on the floor because they are exhausted from too much work and often from alcohol, with which they try to forget the tiredness and fatigue of daily life. They have a’ aria spenta, poche people talk to each other in the street, the others look at the mobile phone screen, many they walk with bowed heads and staring into space. For this reason, sometimes, around the city, you find yourself in a surreal climate as it is very quiet, despite the fact that the streets are very busy. Dedicating your mind and body to work precludes carrying out social and recreational activities or even affects the reduction of sleep hours eh damage is incalculable.

By Valeria Turino

