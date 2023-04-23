The Wall Street Journal investigation into the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and JPMorgan

And’investigation published Friday from Wall Street Journala US newspaper specializing mainly in finance and economics, has revealed that some executives of JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States and one of the most important in the world, have lied about their relations with Jeffrey Epstein, the US billionaire accused in more occasions of crimes related to child sex trafficking and committed suicide in prison in 2019.

The investigation of Wall Street Journal was released as two major lawsuits involving Epstein’s relationship with JPMorgan are pending: they were filed, respectively, by a woman who accused Epstein of sexual abuse and by the government of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands (later put up for sale, after his death, to compensate people who had been sexually abused by him). In the two cases, JPMorgan is accused of having been aware of the crimes committed by Epstein and of having been involved in the economic transactions related to the sex trafficking of minors for which Epstein was indicted.

Epstein had been a customer of the bank for more than 15 years: JPMorgan said it closed all its checking accounts in 2013, five years after the first trial against him and after much pressure, and then claimed to have severed all relationships. According to the investigation of Wall Street Journalbased on testimonies of people informed of the facts and on some documents, some important executives of JPMorgan had actually maintained extensive and lasting relationships with Epstein well after and much more intensely than stated, drawing a series of economic benefits.

The two lawsuits filed against Epstein already cite a series of details on the contacts between the bank and the billionaire that took place after his indictment, to which are now added those provided by the investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

Epstein was a famous 66-year-old financier: in 2019 he was arrested on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls for years, even as young as 13, with an elaborate, systematic and predatory system. However, before his arrest and suicide soon after, Epstein was already a well-known and controversial figure, with ties to celebrities and powerful men, including Kevin Spacey, Les Wexner, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. The first investigations into him began in 2005.

Epstein had become a client of JPMorgan in 1998. Over the years he had opened fifty checking accounts for assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Above all, Epstein had progressively put JPMorgan in contact with a series of very wealthy clients, for the benefit of the bank itself: among these Glenn Dubin, co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management, an investment company in which JPMorgan had then purchased shares for around 1 billion euros . According to Wall Street JournalEpstein earned a commission of approximately $15 million on that occasion.

In short, the relations between Epstein and JPMorgan were relations of mutual interest and benefit, both according to the lawsuits filed against him and according to the investigation of the Wall Street Journal they were prepended to awareness of the illicit ways Epstein used and made that money.

Epstein’s main interlocutor within JPMorgan was Jes Staley, who managed the company’s wealthiest clients: from the documentation contained in the lawsuit brought by the Virgin Islands, it emerges that between the two there was not only a business relationship, but also a friendship and perhaps collaboration in child sex trafficking. JPMorgan itself, last month, sued to Staley accusing him of misleading the bank about Epstein’s conduct. Staley, for his part, denied having knowledge of his criminal activities.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to child molestation and prostitution the first of other judicial events against him) and the trial ended in a controversial agreement that was judged by many to be excessively favourable. From that moment JPMorgan executives and compliance officers, i.e. the office in charge of verifying compliance with rules and codes of conduct, had pressured the same bank to terminate relations with Epstein, given what had emerged about him and about how he used his money. According to the US Virgin Islands lawsuit, Epstein’s checking accounts were classified as “high risk», even for large withdrawals made very regularly: in the case we are talking about 80 thousand dollars at a time and more than 750 thousand dollars a year.

In 2010, JPMorgan’s compliance office reached out to executives, attaching details of Epstein’s child sex trafficking investigation and asking if the bank still plans to target an alleged sex offender as a client. The bank had continued to allow Epstein, meanwhile released after 13 months in prison, to carry out his own economic maneuvers, treating him as a “leading customer”, writes the Wall Street Journaland continuing to benefit from this relationship.

Some of the sources of Wall Street Journal they said, for example, that in 2011 Epstein proposed to JPMorgan to open a multibillion-dollar philanthropic fund, with which he would help attract very wealthy clients capable of paying at least 100 million dollars to the bank.

Epstein’s checking accounts at JPMorgan were eventually closed in 2013, the year Staley left the bank. Mary Erdoes, one of the three executives of the bank, had said some time ago that she had last seen Epstein at that moment, but according to the investigation, the meetings with Epstein continued well beyond that.

By Erdoes, the Wall Street Journal he writes that he met Epstein at his Manhattan home both in 2011 and 2013, subsequently exchanging dozens of emails with him in which, among other things, they discussed the possible sharing of some commissions relating to a charity fund that the bank was considering setting up.

The two executives who met Epstein even after his checking accounts were closed are John Duffy and Justin Nelson, who allegedly met Epstein respectively in 2013 and, in the second case, at least six times between 2014 and 2017, moreover accompanied by others (and unspecified) JPMorgan executives and bankers. On one of these occasions, Nelson would have joined Epstein on his ranch in New Mexico in 2016. In all these cases, we are talking about meetings that were not known before the publication of the investigation.

It is not clear what Epstein had discussed in these meetings with JPMorgan executives. A bank spokesman he said al Wall Street Journal that all meetings between bank staff and Epstein after 2013 involved bank customers represented by Epstein himself, but no other details were given.