The US newspaper Wall Street Journal reports that the founder and CEO of the Chinese investment bank China Renaissance Bao Fan, who disappeared last month, was arrested by the Chinese authorities in the context of an investigation into the corruption of a former executive of the same investment bank.

Bao is a well-known figure in the Chinese financial world, with important relationships with some of the largest technology companies in the country, such as Alibaba and Tencent. His investment bank announced his passing on Feb. 16. Instead, he said Sunday that he had discovered that Bao would be helping the Chinese authorities with an investigation, without providing further details.

According to Wall Street Journal, which cites “informed sources on the matter”, Bao would instead have been arrested in connection with a case involving Cong Lin, the former president of China Renaissance and president of the Hong Kong branch, who is in turn detained by the Chinese authorities. Instead, Bao is held under a special form of detention known as liuzhi, under which a person can be detained for up to six months without having access to a lawyer. It is not yet known whether the intention is to arrest him or formally accuse him of something.