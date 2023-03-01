Home World The Wall Street Journal says the Chinese millionaire who has been missing for a week is in jail on corruption charges
World

The Wall Street Journal says the Chinese millionaire who has been missing for a week is in jail on corruption charges

by admin
The Wall Street Journal says the Chinese millionaire who has been missing for a week is in jail on corruption charges

The US newspaper Wall Street Journal reports that the founder and CEO of the Chinese investment bank China Renaissance Bao Fan, who disappeared last month, was arrested by the Chinese authorities in the context of an investigation into the corruption of a former executive of the same investment bank.

Bao is a well-known figure in the Chinese financial world, with important relationships with some of the largest technology companies in the country, such as Alibaba and Tencent. His investment bank announced his passing on Feb. 16. Instead, he said Sunday that he had discovered that Bao would be helping the Chinese authorities with an investigation, without providing further details.

According to Wall Street Journal, which cites “informed sources on the matter”, Bao would instead have been arrested in connection with a case involving Cong Lin, the former president of China Renaissance and president of the Hong Kong branch, who is in turn detained by the Chinese authorities. Instead, Bao is held under a special form of detention known as liuzhi, under which a person can be detained for up to six months without having access to a lawyer. It is not yet known whether the intention is to arrest him or formally accuse him of something.

See also  Coronavirus in the world: in Australia tougher containment measures, new restrictions also apply in Adelaide

You may also like

United States, Turk: “The cap price works, 2022...

The Americans revive the Antonov Mriya, a symbolic...

Attanasio, the last hearing of the Congolese trial...

dwight howard shoots three pointers in taiwan |...

il premio “Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy”...

Tensions after the brawl in the Council: “I...

Michael B. Jordan reveals his ambitious plans for...

Just enough to feel loved

Plaque of guilt: History of Passion-related relics, from...

Ozzy Osbourne talks about the possibility of touring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy