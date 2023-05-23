The Wall Street Journal says US financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail Bill Gates after discovering he was having an extramarital affair

Il Wall Street Journal writes that in 2017 the US financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates after discovering his extramarital affair.

Around 2010 Gates had an affair with a Russian bridge player, Mila Antonova, whom Epstein in turn met a few years later. According to some people familiar with the facts, in 2017 Epstein would have sent an email to Gates asking to be reimbursed for the expenses he had incurred to pay for a programming course to Antonova: in the same period the financier had failed to persuade Gates to invest in a billion-dollar charitable fund that he wanted to set up with the cooperation of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States and one of the most important in the world.

According to people heard from Wall Street Journal, Epstein allegedly wrote that email to threaten Gates with spreading the news of his affair with Antonova if he didn’t go into business with him. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of underage women and girls. A few days later he committed suicide in prison.

A spokeswoman for Gates said he and Epstein had only met a few times for philanthropic reasons; according to the spokeswoman, having failed to involve Gates in his affairs, Epstein tried and failed to exploit information “about a past relationship to threaten him” to his advantage. Antonova declined to comment on the story, but she said at the time she met Epstein she had no idea he was a criminal or could have ulterior motives.

