The war against the “pezzotto” begins, the news in the new law on online piracy: sites blocked in 30 minutes, very high fines and prison

The new law that will give more powers to the Communications Guarantee Authority to block platforms that offer sporting events, films and TV series promises a hard life for online piracy. The measure voted unanimously by the Senate allows Agcom to intervene very quickly, no longer hours or days, when the events are over, but in no more than 30 minutes. In this way, the sites can be immediately obscured, so that Agcom can initiate the order both to those who provide the web space for the site and to the network operators to “disable access to illegal content”. Order that will also extend to search engines “and information society service providers involved in any capacity in the accessibility of the website or illegal services”.

The war against the “piece”, which so far would have damaged the entertainment sector with at least 1.7 billion euros in losses, also involves the National Cybersecurity Agency, which will help Agcom monitor and identify the sites that offer the service between Iptv, pirated sites and applications. Camocording will now be criminalized, as will other forms of piracy, thus opening up the risk of criminal convictions and heavy fines. Already in the past, for example on the occasion of an operation called “Doctor Pezzotto” by the Guardia di Finanza coordinated by the Naples prosecutor’s office, users who used pirated services on Telegram had been sanctioned with fines ranging from 154 to 1,032 euros. The new law has increased the fines which can reach 5,000 euros for those who exploit pirated services. Anyone who broadcasts illegally also risks a sentence of up to three years in prison.

