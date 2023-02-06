Listen to the audio version of the article

We are 90 seconds away from nuclear doomsday, never closer since Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The invasion of Ukraine and “Russia’s not too veiled threat to use nuclear weapons remind the world that an escalation – by mistake, intention or miscalculation – is a terrible risk”.

Like every year, a few days ago the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists of the University of Chicago calculated how far we are from a nuclear conflict. The Doomsday Clock, the doomsday clock, is a theoretical unit of measurement but the movement of its hands is defined by the behavior of governments. Who calculates it is a group of scientists, including ten Nobel Prize winners. Perhaps in an attempt to distance themselves from the monster they had created, the Bulletin had been founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein, Robert Oppenheimer and the other scientists of the Manhattan Project: the atomic bombs dropped on Japan.

Only 90 seconds to the holocaust

The first measurement from here to the eternity of Armageddon is from 1947: seven minutes. The most dangerous limit – three minutes – was reached in 1953, when the Soviets tested the first hydrogen bomb. The most optimistic one in 1991, after the first agreements on disarmament and the fall of the USSR: 17 minutes.

The invasion of Ukraine is the final act of a long period of growing geopolitical tensions: from 2020 the measurement of the Doomsday Clock is no longer in minutes but in seconds: 100 seconds for three years and now 90.

For decades, in relations between the two nuclear superpowers – 93% of warheads in the world are owned by the USA and Russia – the possibility of using such a destructive weapon had always been taboo. In their wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan, the Americans and Soviets had never tried to avoid defeat by using a nuke. This is what Russian politicians and generals have been threatening for months in the face of the disaster of their military operations in Ukraine. It had never happened in the nuclear age.

Russia, the bulletin says, “has also brought the war to the nuclear sites of Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, violating international protocols and risking a large release of radioactive materials. Efforts by the Atomic Agency to secure those plants have been rejected.’ The concerns of Chicago scientists are even more current now that the US and Germany have decided to give the Ukrainians Abrams and Leopard tanks, considered lethal offensive weapons, and long-range missiles.