The president was interviewed by Julie Pace, journalist and executive director of the Associated Press

(LaPresse) Julie Pace, journalist and executive director of the Associated Press, interviewed Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to Ukraine. The president visited Kiev, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Okhtyrka and Trostianets, met with war veterans and the population. “These people have great energy. The mayor told me that 99% of the inhabitants have returned. People want to stay here,” Zelensky said while visiting Trostianets, a small town in Sumy oblast. “This war has changed us. It is a great challenge. On the one hand it could divide the country or it could unite us. In both cases I am very grateful”, said the Ukrainian president again. (LaPresse)