The war in Sudan could become a problem for some Coca-Cola sodas

Sudan is the second country in the world for export of gum arabic, a raw material widely used in the food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. However, with the ongoing civil war in Sudan since April, the trade in this substance has practically stopped. If the conflict were to continue, it could be a problem for some international companies, and in particular for those that produce soft drinks, such as Coca-Cola: gum arabic is an ingredient in Fanta, some energy drinks of the Monster brand and Powerade drinks.

Gum arabic is a resin produced by Senegalia senegal and from Vachellia seyal, two species of acacias that grow mainly in the Sahel, the African region just south of the Sahara desert that extends between the Atlantic Ocean and the Red Sea. When the bark of an acacia is damaged by fire or parasites, the tree produces rubber to create a kind of crust: it prevents the sap from evaporating and prevents the plant from dehydrating. To obtain it, farmers incise the bark of the trees and periodically remove the rubber that is produced in correspondence with the incisions. About 70 percent of the gum arabic exported to the world comes from the Sahel.

The species that produces the highest quality gum arabic is the Senegalia senegal, which grows mainly in Sudan. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry as an excipient, i.e. with the function of facilitating the production or intake of an active medicinal ingredient by the body. Inside some carbonated drinks, however, it prevents the sugar from crystallizing. On the labels of products sold in the European Union is indicated among the ingredients with the code E414; some producers call it “acacia gum”. It does not change the taste of the food in which it is used in any way.

Before the clashes between the regular Sudanese army commanded by General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) military group of General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo began, Sudan exported its gum arabic to many countries, mainly to France, the United States and Germany. The blocking of this trade is a problem both for Sudanese farmers, for whom it is an important source of income, and for some foreign companies.

Gum arabic can be substituted as an ingredient in the production of cosmetics, but not in the production of carbonated drinks. In April, some experts in the sector they had said to the news agency Reuters that due to the periodic violent clashes in Sudan, the large companies producing carbonated drinks used to put aside large stocks of gum arabic, sufficient for several months’ production. However, until this spring the armed conflicts were more or less confined to the Darfur region and did not affect the whole of Sudan, and are still ongoing.

However, so far neither Pepsi nor Coca-Cola, which are the largest companies in the sector, have commented on the problems in the gum arabic trade. Pepsi uses it as an ingredient in Mountain Dew brand sodas, which are not sold in Italy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

