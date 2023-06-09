The war in Sudan has disappeared from the media – there is only Ukraine. Why this double standard?

by Andrea Vivalda

Sudanonly in one of the orphanages of Khartoum it’s 50 i starving children because no one has been able to deal with them since the beginning of the Sudanese conflict. From 23 February 2022 to today we have witnessed a hyperactive West in helping Ukrainian refugees: the promptly activated humanitarian corridors have (rightly) brought thousands of civilians to safety in European states and substantial appropriations have flowed to the government of Kiev to support the population; all supported by continuous and persistent media pressure regarding the ongoing devastation in Ukrainewhich has horrified the citizens of the West by facilitating the substantial appropriations of Western states on the wave of indignation and fear (even for the shipment of arms).

Returning to Sudan, an over-exploited British colony until 1956, on 15 April 2023 the media reported the beginning of a bloody conflictbut after a few days the coverage of what was happening in those areas is substantially disappearance from the major Western newspapers: no news, not even at the end of a television news or in the last pages of a newspaper. The total disinterestboth politically and in the media. The Western citizen knows nothing of the dozens of daily deaths from that bloody war, including the 50 starving children: for the West there is no need to horrify the public at the devastation in Sudan.

So the question naturally arises: why this double standard? With all due respect to the Ukrainian refugees and the right humanitarian initiatives to help them, why do civilian war victims in Sudan deserve neither help nor interest?

Is it perhaps the color of the skin? It would perhaps be difficult for countries like the Poland, who have welcomed thousands of Ukrainians, welcome the Sudanese, given that they are already rejecting (causing dozens of deaths in the forests) Afghans, Syrians and other refugees with complexions other than milky white? Is it perhaps the fact that Ukraine is rich in deposits of neon and other essential substances for modern productions and Sudan is not? Or it could be the fact that, after all, giving media attention to the war in Ukraine and doing everything to prolong it by sending defensive but not decisive weapons is extremely convenient for the United States, as the conflict has torn Europe away from commercial partnerships with the Russia and with the east, making it once again dominated and dependent on the resources of that America plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis? Or it could be because the United States have openly supported, financed, trained and armed (also in collaboration with Italy with Army men sent in the summer of 2022) one of the factions at war in Sudan, that of the janjaweed?

Open and complicated questions that are difficult to answer and which open up obscure and nested themes in the complex geopolitical interweaving of the times we live in. However, the facts remain, the dead, the rejected refugees, the children left behind starve also from that West which Sudan has dominated and exploited in the past; remain the “regime” media mutilack of indignation, public opinion kept in the dark.

