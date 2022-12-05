Everything possible has been done for weeks in Kiev to defend itself also from the frost, but in these hours, however, the stubbornness of the Ukrainian resistance cannot do much against the temperatures that drop to -5 while a new blackout emergency is triggered after the electricity company Dtek specifies that it cannot follow the already planned power outages and that the technicians “are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation”. A situation – on the ground – which can only start from here, from the paralyzed cities, but which reaches as far as Donbass where a shower of missiles falls continuously for 24 hours, and in Lugansk where activists speak of civilians publicly executed by the Russian occupiers. These are the layers of a conflict which, however, on the one hand seems to be slowing down on the ground barred by the Ukrainian resistance and on the other is losing support in Russian public opinion, according to intelligence information from Washington and London. And with the arrival of winter, according to the US, the conflict will slow down. A draft resolution for a Nuremberg-style tribunal to hold the Russian leadership accountable for crimes of aggression in Ukraine is circulating at the UN, according to the Guardian.

Kiev denounces that 9,400 civilians have been killed by the Russians and in the meantime, the pastor of the Kherson Baptist church, Pavlov Smolyakov, told Rai correspondent Gianmarco Sicuro that he had hosted 58 children (including orphans and foster) between 4 months and 4 years, in agreement with the orphanage, when the Russians invaded the city. Then one day – just before the retreat of the Russian forces – a Russian calling himself The Navigator showed up at the church with some men from the secret services saying that he was handling humanitarian issues for Putin. They ordered him to hand over the children: “I have never seen them again – are the pastor’s words – but I know they are in Crimea”. The story was confirmed by the caretaker and assistant director of the orphanage.

IT REPORT – Martin Wetterauer: “We, the anti-Wagners, in Ukraine ready for the winter campaign”

Updates

00.20 – Kiev: 3 million Ukrainians forcibly transferred to Russia since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of the war, about three million Ukrainians have been forcibly relocated to the territory of Russia. This was stated by the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubynets, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. “Since February, at least 2,800,000 Ukrainians have been forced to leave or have been deported to the territory of Russia,” says the Commissioner