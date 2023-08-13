The war of spies between Washington and Beijing is also being fought in Italy. A Chinese citizen disappeared into thin air: “Recruited by the CIA in Rome”

Last name does Zengis 52 years old and is a national Chinese. We know this and little else about the protagonist of the new case of espionage which involved the ChineseThe United States and indirectly too Italy. In a statement released on August 11, the Ministry of State Security of Beijing he declared that he had unmasked his espionage activity carried out in an unspecified period. According to state media reports, the Chinese national worked for a military industrial group and was in our country “for study reasons”. Right here, in a dynamic that still remains unclear, Zeng – who had access to confidential military information regarding his country – would have been approached by a man from the CIAidentified with the name of Seth, who was stationed at the American Embassy in Rome. Over the course of “dinners and outings” the two men allegedly became familiar to the point that the American 007 would come out into the open, admitting his true identity to the Chinese citizen. “As the exchanges between the two deepened, Seth revealed to Zeng that he was a member of the Roman base of the CIA,” reports the Global Timesnewspaper close to Communist Party of China.

According to the reconstruction made by the Asian media, the relationship of trust established with the CIA official, in addition to the reward and the protection he was promised in exchange for his services, induced Zeng to strike a deal with American intelligence. Thus, once back home, the Chinese citizen would have to collect crucial information on Chinese armed forces and forward them to the US counterpart. And so it was until Beijing discovered the secret agreement. “(Seth) asked Zeng to provide him with sensitive information about the Chinese military, promising to pay a huge sum of money and help his family to emigrate to the United States”, specifies the Global Times. Furthermore, according to reports from the Chinese ministry, Zeng “received training before returning to China to carry out espionage activities”.

Italy, therefore, is the scenario in which only the latest act has taken place in the war of espionage and counter-espionage that has been going on for years between China and the United States and which, according to what Beijing has denounced, has intensified in the last period with several cases uncovered by Chinese officials. In early August, just the Ministry of State Security launched a sort of “call to arms” addressed to all Chinese citizens asking for their involvement in this counterintelligence activity.

Washington rejects the accusations and relaunches pointing the finger at the Chinese “rival”. Just recently, in fact, the decision of the White House to prohibit its officials from using TikTok, the famous Chinese social media. The suspicion is that Beijing may use the platform as Trojan horse to carry out espionage activities. For its part, last month China introduced a anti-espionage law aimed at expanding the one already adopted in 2014 and which has aroused concern especially among foreign journalists. In fact, the law broadens the scope of espionage targets to “all documents, data, materials and articles” and allows law enforcement agencies to inspect baggagei electronic devices not property of the suspects. Not to mention the extreme vagueness of the law which adds as a violation “trying to align with an espionage organization” without giving a clear and certain definition. Thus, any entity deemed hostile to Beijing could end up under prosecution.

But what happened to Zeng? Nothing precise is known about the fate of the Chinese citizen. “After a thorough investigation, the authority has adopted coercive measures”, the Chinese ministry said, suggesting that he was arrested. Interviewed by Ilfattoquotidiano.itthe US embassy in Rome said it knew nothing about it.