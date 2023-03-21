Home World The war of the microchips, is a reconquest of the terrain of economic sovereignty possible? The preview of the documentary on Arte.Tv
Computers, cars, smartphones, washing machines, even toasters: microchips are essential for the functioning of the most diverse devices we use every day. They are so ubiquitous in our lives that the scarcity of resources linked to the latest pandemic has triggered panic, prompting a wave of strategic investments by United States ed Europa: After abandoning the production of microprocessors for the benefit of Asia in the 1990s, Western leaders have rushed to adopt relocation policies to control their supply. But is a “Reconquista” possible in the field of economic sovereignty, challenging the very principles of globalization?

