The droid war is already being fought in the skies over Ukraine, with flying robots battling it out: the first downing of a drone by another remote-controlled vehicle was documented more than two months ago. Now, however, another science fiction scenario is being prepared: the entry into the field of tank-robot.

Second Dimitry Rogozinformer head of the Roscosmos space agency and former deputy premier, Russia is ready to deploy i Markerunmanned mini-tanks that are technically called by the acronym UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle).