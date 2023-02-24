Who loses and who wins in the war in Ukraine? Short answer: Ukraine wins. For the longest and most articulated answer, it’s worth taking a look at what’s happening on the front in this period, but in the end the result is the same.

It might seem that there is a stalemate in the conflict. For the past three months the positions of the Ukrainian and Russian armies have not changed, the mercenary forces of the Wagner company are trying to encircle Bakhmut and the regular Russian forces are trying to break through to Vuhledar – these are two small towns in the Donbass region. The Ukrainians are castled in defense. Perhaps also due to the frost, there are no big news on the field, as it happened to see in the past months. The only exception is the handover of the small town of Soledar, north of Bakhmut, from the Ukrainians to the Russians.

A lot of things actually happen. The first is that the front, even without moving, is very active, and day after day consumes and empties the Russian forces and to a lesser extent the Ukrainian ones. In military jargon it is called attrition, from a human point of view it is a catastrophe: thousands of soldiers fall for the same few square kilometres, between trenches and snow-covered fields. If you look at the maps that daily record what happens in the field it seems that nothing happens, but friction is at work in the form of destroyed tanks, wounded soldiers, corpses that sometimes can’t even be recovered. Precisely the ability to resist or not to this friction decides who will win the war between Moscow and Kiev.

The Russian army attacks and is therefore more vulnerable to attrition, it is losing huge numbers of men to conquer Bakhmut (less than 100,000 population, pre-war) and the current level of losses cannot be sustained for long. Even if the Russian soldiers eventually take it, which is something that could happen at any moment, the ratio between the resources burned in battle and the results are completely wrong. The last time an estimate of Russian losses at Bakhmut was made was in November and there was talk of at least five thousand Russian soldiers killed, now three months have passed and the figure could be double. And this huge sacrifice was made to advance a few kilometres. The math does not add up and should alarm the commanders and politicians in Moscow, because at this rate the capture of the entire region of Donbass is not feasible.

There is nervousness this week, as the head of the Wagner mercenary forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin – who has made Bakhmut’s conquest his personal obsession and who follows the battle closely – accused Russia’s General Staff of not supply enough ammunition to his men and thus be guilty of their deaths. To reinforce the concept, he filmed a courtyard covered in the corpses of Wagner fighters. Then the crisis subsided, Prigozhin declared that the arrival of ammunition resumed and he also published a video “from inside Bakhmut” to argue that now his mercenaries have fixed positions inside the city.

The point is that the Russians continue to follow the same pattern, as if the war were a cyclical repetition of the invasion in February 2022. There is no sign of evolution, indeed according to many observers there is a regression of Russia’s ability to continue the conflict: the more trained forces have been consumed and replaced with less trained forces, the assets in better conditions have been destroyed and replaced with less advanced assets and in worse conditions. In short: they follow the same plan that didn’t work out last year, and with less adequate resources, and they want to do better. The results in the field confirm this original flaw of the whole so-called special military operation – and in fact the Russian army was forced after a few months to abandon much of the territory it had managed to occupy, it is no longer north of Kiev, it is no longer in the Kharkiv region and had to cede half of the Kherson region.

In October, given the unsatisfactory results on the ground, the Kremlin ordered a campaign of missile raids to destroy Ukrainian power plants and leave large cities cold and dark, but winter is now in its terminal phase and it is clear that the campaign didn’t work. Ukrainian civilians have had a hard life in recent months, but they have not abandoned the population centers en masse, they have overcome the blackouts and are now waiting for the return of the warm season.

For these reasons, if one wonders who is winning the war now, it is not Russia. With one caveat to always keep in mind: Putin, after the initial trauma of the defeat in Kiev, has decided to continue the conflict to see what happens in the long term.