Warm winter continues to push European natural gas prices down to pre-Russia-Ukraine conflict levels



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 2 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)European natural gas futures continued to fall at the start of the new year as mild weather dampened demand. On Monday (January 2), the European benchmark TTF Dutch natural gas futures fell more than 7%, the lowest level since February 21 last year.

Weather forecasts point to warmer-than-seasonal normal temperatures across much of Europe over the next two weeks, which will help countries across the continent avoid prematurely depleting stocks during the winter.

According to reports, the highest temperature in Delémont, a small city in northwestern Switzerland, reached 20.2 degrees Celsius on January 1, setting a record for the highest temperature in January since the city on the northern side of the Alps was recorded.

European gas has experienced nearly a year of extreme volatility following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At present, under the influence of multiple factors such as weather, inventory and demand, the pressure of energy shortage in Europe has been greatly eased.

An extended period of mild temperatures, combined with a slowdown in industrial demand towards the end of the year, will help the region maintain ample inventories through the end of winter. Lower natural gas prices have also relieved the European economy, and inflationary pressures in various countries are expected to ease.

However, German Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck pointed out that German natural gas consumers will still have to “bear” high gas prices in 2023. With Germany on track to build the necessary infrastructure to replace Russian gas supplies, Habeck hopes gas prices will gradually come down by the end of next year, though probably not below 2021 levels.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has for years relied on Russia for natural gas. As Germany and other European Union countries follow the United States to sanction Russia, and two “North Stream” pipelines that Russia supplies natural gas to Europe leaked at the end of September last year, Russia’s pipeline natural gas supply to Germany has been interrupted.

The data show that natural gas reserves in Germany currently account for about 90% of storable capacity, which is higher than the five-year average seasonal level of 73%.

Energy experts worry that the impact of the European gas crisis may last longer. Last month, a British energy consultancy warned that European gas prices may remain high until 2023.

Investec senior analyst Martin Young said more wind power would be connected to the grid before this winter, which would help ensure power supplies. However, coal and nuclear power generation is uncertain. Although European countries increased imports last year by building new terminals and opening liquefied natural gas terminals, it did not help to bring down natural gas prices to past levels.

In addition, as European countries become more dependent on imported liquefied natural gas to meet domestic gas needs, they may have to pay high prices to buy gas from other countries, which will also keep European gas prices high.