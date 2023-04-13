Home World the warning sirens sound – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) – The Japan ordered the residents of the island to Hokkaido to take cover as a precaution after the North Korea launched a ballistic missile which ditched in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. All trains in Hokkaido have been temporarily suspended. Other public transportation, including buses and subways, were also briefly suspended due to the missile alert. Local communities have activated the warning sirens through community loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate. No archive or re-sale (LaPresse/Ap)

April 13, 2023 – Updated April 13, 2023 , 09:19 am

