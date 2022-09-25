Home World The Washington Post: Italy towards the first far-right government after Mussolini, the NYT: “The country ready for a turning point with respect to Europe”
“Italian voters ready to turn the page with respect to Europe”. It is the title of a correspondence from Rome of the New York Times on the elections in Italy. “With Giorgia Meloni in the lead, Italy could have in power the first party that has its roots in the sinking of fascism,” writes the prestigious American daily.

The Washington Post also dedicates an article to the vote in Italy, underlining that the country is preparing “to break the glass ceiling and have its first far-right government since the fall of Mussolini.” “Favored to victory – continues the newspaper – a coalition that includes two far-right forces, including Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, a once marginal figure who swears to defend ‘traditional’ social values, close the door undocumented immigrants and reject the ‘obscure bureaucrats’ of Brussels ”.

For CNN, “Italy is preparing to turn right” with a “45-year-old Roman mother who campaigned under the slogan ‘God, homeland and family’ destined for victory”. Meloni, underlines the all news on the site, “leads a party whose agenda is marked by Euroscepticism, anti-immigration policies and a weakening of LGBTQ and abortion rights”.

