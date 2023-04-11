Home World The Washington Post reported that Egypt secretly plans to send 40,000 rockets to Russia
The Washington Post reported that Egypt secretly plans to send 40,000 rockets to Russia

Il Washington Post He obtained a confidential document of American intelligence which speaks of the Egyptian government’s intention to produce and send 40,000 rockets to Russia. The document is part of a group of classified US documents that ended up online in recent days, which mainly contain information related to the war in Ukraine. The one obtained from Washington Postwhich had not been published so far, dates back to February 17 and quotes a conversation that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi allegedly had with some important army officials.

Egypt is a major US ally in the Middle East, receiving more than $1 billion in military aid from the US government every year. But in recent years relations between the two countries have worsened, especially during the administration of President Joe Biden who has repeatedly raised the problem of the authoritarianism of al Sisi’s regime. Since 2014, i.e. since Sisi has been in power in Egypt, the country has considerably increased its military production: among the various weapons it is able to produce there are the Sakr-type rockets, built on the model of the BM-21 soviet era. In the document obtained from Washington Post a conversation is quoted in which al Sisi says he wants to increase the production of Sakr-45 rockets, which have a range of 45 kilometres: he does not specify whether that is the model destined for Russia, although it is plausible that this is the case given that it is a type of rocket compatible with rocket launchers owned by the Russian military.

A US government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told al Washington Post that at the moment there are no indications that the plan described in the document has been carried out and that rocket production has begun.

