Elodie DiPatrici was one of the guests of the episode of “What’s the weather like” by Fabio Fazio this evening, 19 February. The singer performed the Sanremo song ‘Due’ (which reached ninth place in the rankings) and she still showed up with the ailments dragged from the week spent in the Ligurian city, as testified hoarse voice and cough. In fact, the singer had already told in an interview with “Domenica In” that she had a ‘good’ night after the Sanremo final. Introduced by Filippa Lagerback, Fabio Fazio and a nice joke by Luciana Littizzetto, thus began the overwhelming hosted by Elodie in the Rai 3 program.

“I really like it, with this dress that you didn’t wax”began Littizzetto anticipating the curious look of the artist, wearing a flesh colored dress with unusual feathers. After her extraordinary performance, the Italian-French woman immediately turned to the comedian, ironically accusing her of having ‘ruined’ her performance because too amused by the joke made little “Otherwise, do the laser which is definitive”he added later while chatting with the artist, who joked that he preferred the blade.

The Turin actress took the opportunity to praise the artist’s outfits and voice. Elodie tried to thank her, but she was interrupted by some sudden coughing fits. “He sings very difficult songs, in fact he can’t make it because then he dies”, joked ‘Lucianina’. To which, Di Patrizi confessed: “I was terrible, Sanremo killed me”. From there, the web began to hilariously tease hersaying it is still tried by the spree made on Saturday night after the Festival Finale. Shortly after, Luciana returned with a bottle of water to help the singer, to the laughter of the audience. In particular, it stood out among all the ‘giggle’ of a manso much so that Elodie exclaimed “Ah but then he’s the most famous voice, but he has a good laugh”. Litizzetto hilariously replied: “Luckily he’s there, look, then when there was the covid there was practically only him”.

Fabio Fazio: irony about his son and Elodie

Space then for the music and career of the Italian ‘pop star’. Fazio asked Amici’s former student if the piece “Two” was autobiographicalwho replied by saying that “everything is a bit autobiographical” (the song is famously dedicated to the rapper Marracash). After that, they talked about Elodie’s latest album “Ok, breathe”, released on February 10th. The host asked her if she could sign the record for his sonwhich remained hit after meeting her. “I’m glad, he’s a nice boy”Elodie said. “Yes, he also said the same thing”, replied Fabio amused. Di Patrizi clarified that she could be the boy’s mother and the man reiterated to the laughter of the audience: “No, he said no”.