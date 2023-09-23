The weak thought of Gianni Vattimo – mondoperaio

There’s no point in beating around the bush, Gianni Vattimo was a “bad teacher” among the teachers who taught at the University of Turin. His existential story was a mixture of contradictions, covered under an abstruse and barely intelligible philosophical language. A perspective that expresses itself in different ways in the rejection of any absolute conception and in the proposal of a Christian faith, based on charity and mutual help between men. Position that derives from his youthful militancy in Catholic Action which over the years was absorbed by an adherence to communist ideology and political activity in different political parties: first in the Radical Party and in Alleanza per Torino, then in the left Democrats (from 1999 to 2004), for which he was a European deputy, in the Party of Italian Communists and in the Italy of Values ​​(from 2009 to 2015).

Faced with his death, which occurred on 19 September 2023 in Rivoli hospital, few escaped the enthusiastic paean of the Turin philosopher, already defined by Angelo Pezzana in «Bet Magazine Mosaico» (23 February 2023) as a «bad teacher», because “until yesterday he was praising the atomic bomb in the hands of the Ayatollahs, the production by a regime that murders its young people”. Also, don’t forget Vattimo’s call for a boycott of Israeli writers at the Book Fair in May 2008 and his statement that “Israel is the Holocaust industry and Italian Jews are blinded by Zionism.” In that year the newspaper reports are full of inane declarations by Vattimo, who even evokes the false “Protocols of Zion” to express his doubts about the famous text of the tsarist police as essential for understanding modern anti-Semitism.

With his “weak thought”, nourished by Nietzschean and Heideggerian reflections, the positions of the Turin philosopher result in a transformism that is uneducational and detrimental to social change. On a philosophical level, his lesson appears distant from the modern world which, tainted by selfishness and the absence of the common good, witnesses the death of God impassively, finding refuge in a secularized religion of Catholicism, combined with an abstract communist ideal and devoid of adherence to reality. An aspect also highlighted by Pier Franco Quaglieni, who notes «an increasingly marked adhesion to the ideological and Jacobin left with a broad recovery of Marx’s thought» («Pannunzio Magazine», 20 September 2023). Quaglieni recalls the dichotomy between Marxism and secularism, which is difficult to reconcile with his “weak thinking”, furthermore far from the positions of Norberto Bobbio, who in his numerous writings was never interested in Vattimo’s reflections. Thus Quaglieni confirms his distance from the recently deceased philosopher and adheres to Bobbio’s theses for his political pluralism and his “openness” to the “open society” of Popper’s system. For these reasons, a “strong thought” is necessary, equipped with rationality and scientificity that guide man on his path as a living being in harmony with nature and in benevolent relationships with others.