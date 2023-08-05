Home » The Weather in Sicily, here is Circe with downpours and falling temperatures – THE FORECAST
The Weather in Sicily, here is Circe with downpours and falling temperatures – THE FORECAST

by admin
The Weather in Sicily, here is Circe with downpours and falling temperatures – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 seconds ago

Circe makes its effects felt in Sicily with scattered showers (already present since yesterday evening), decreasing temperatures and yellow alert. The latter indicated in the notice 23216 of the regional civil protection on the meteorological-hydrogeological risk. Thunderstorms, strong winds and risk of storm surges due to adverse weather conditions. However, it remains sultry with a yellow dot in Catania…

