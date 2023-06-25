Home » The Weather in Sicily, slight instability, possible drizzle, pleasant temperatures – THE FORECAST
The Weather in Sicily, slight instability, possible drizzle, pleasant temperatures – THE FORECAST

The Weather in Sicily, slight instability, possible drizzle, pleasant temperatures – THE FORECAST

The high pressure continues in Sicily but some light rains are possible on the Tyrrhenian and Ionian coasts. Apart from this instability there will be good weather in the rest of the island with pleasant temperatures for the day of Sunday 25th June.…

