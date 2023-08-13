Home » The Weather in Sicily, stable highs with sunshine and widespread good weather – THE FORECASTS
The Weather in Sicily, stable highs with sunshine and widespread good weather – THE FORECASTS

The Weather in Sicily, stable highs with sunshine and widespread good weather – THE FORECASTS

High pressure, good weather and sunshine. The weather situation in Sicily for Sunday 13 August does not change. Stable temperatures without particular surges and maximum values ​​in the seasonal average between 25 and 30 degrees. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, skies are mostly clear or partly cloudy for the whole day; on…

