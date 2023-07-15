Home » The Weather in Sicily, sun and heat with asphyxiating temperatures with a red dot – THE FORECAST
World

The Weather in Sicily, sun and heat with asphyxiating temperatures with a red dot – THE FORECAST

by admin
The Weather in Sicily, sun and heat with asphyxiating temperatures with a red dot – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​21 minutes ago

The heat does not stop in Sicily and indeed increases its grip with temperatures now close to 40 degrees and red dot in Catania and Messina with perceived maximums of 38 degrees and orange in Palermo with a maximum of 37. And the heat is destined to worsen with increasingly asphyxiating values. Last…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The weather in Sicily, sun and heat with asphyxiating temperatures for red dot – THE FORECASTS appeared 21 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The suspect in the attack on the Japanese prime minister has filed a lawsuit in court over his own candidacy-Global News-Southeast Network

You may also like

More than 100 people have died from the...

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy