The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures, red dot sultry weather in Palermo – THE FORECAST

The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures, red dot sultry weather in Palermo – THE FORECAST

Sun and temperatures rising in Sicily for Tuesday 22 August with maximum temperatures between 30 and 36 degrees. Red dot in Palermo, yellow dot in Catania and Messina. A high pressure field embraces Sicily guaranteeing stable and sunny weather everywhere. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the coast…

See also  Saudi Arabia, Princess Basmah bint Saud frees after 3 years

