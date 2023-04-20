Home » The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures – THE FORECAST
The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures – THE FORECAST

The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures – THE FORECAST

High pressure protagonist in Sicily for Thursday 20 April. Sun, except for some scattered clouds during the afternoon, and temperatures rising on the island. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast and on the Apennines, skies mostly with little cloud…

