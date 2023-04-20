The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 seconds ago

High pressure protagonist in Sicily for Thursday 20 April. Sun, except for some scattered clouds during the afternoon, and temperatures rising on the island. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast and on the Apennines, skies mostly with little cloud…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, rising sun and temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 4 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».