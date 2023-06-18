The Weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

High pressure continues to embrace Sicily also for Sunday 18 June, guaranteeing stable and sunny weather everywhere. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast, the southern coast, on the Apennines and inland areas, mainly skies…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».