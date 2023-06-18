Home » The Weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECAST
World

The Weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECAST

by admin
The Weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

High pressure continues to embrace Sicily also for Sunday 18 June, guaranteeing stable and sunny weather everywhere. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast, the southern coast, on the Apennines and inland areas, mainly skies…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The weather in Sicily, sun and summer temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  No new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Shaanxi on February 10-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

You may also like

Biden holds back the Allies: “No to a...

Protest Serbia against violence in Novi Sad |...

[Hong Kong News]Horror! The claws of national security...

daily horoscope for June 18, 2023 | Fun

a fight that started on social media and...

New York is sinking under its own weight...

Russian Ministry of Defense: Strikes against Ukrainian military...

Aleksandar Pešić said goodbye to Crvena zvezda |...

“He is now a human larva, let him...

XI Sunday in Ordinary Time Year A –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy