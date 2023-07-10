Home » The Weather in Sicily, the Cerberus anticyclone is raging, scorching temperatures – THE FORECAST
World

The Weather in Sicily, the Cerberus anticyclone is raging, scorching temperatures – THE FORECAST

by admin
The Weather in Sicily, the Cerberus anticyclone is raging, scorching temperatures – THE FORECAST

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 seconds ago

New hot day in Sicily. The Cerberus anticyclone continues its action on the island too, bringing sunshine and very high temperatures. Specifically on the Tyrrhenian coast, the Ionian coast, the southern coast, the Apennines and inland areas, mostly clear or slightly cloudy skies for the whole day. Weak winds from the north-eastern quadrants rotating to the south-western quadrants. Lower Tyrrhenian,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Weather in Sicily, the Cerberus anticyclone is raging, scorching temperatures – THE FORECASTS appeared 8 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  at least 20 injured - Corriere TV

You may also like

Harry Styles shot in the eye at a...

You can now see the first trailer of...

Ministry “Praying for our Children” Expands in Colombia,...

«There was disappointment for last year, but Palermo...

Horoscope for July 10 | Fun

RHMZ issued a warning | Weather forecast

The latest sensational breakthrough by President Erdogan

Choosing Freedom: Advocating for Euthanasia and Assisted Death

Middle East, Hezbollah tents on the border with...

Boss Paja’s wife | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy