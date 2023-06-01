The wedding procession after the royal wedding in Jordan – Corriere TV

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II marries Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif

(LaPresse) Day of celebration in Jordan for the marriage of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi architect Rajwa Alseifscion of an important family. The traditional Islamic celebration, in the Zahran royal palace in Amman, was attended by royals and other VIPs from all over the world. After the wedding, crowds gathered to greet the couple’s procession of red Land Rovers – a nod to the traditional procession of red-robed horsemen during the reign of the country’s founder, King Abdullah I.