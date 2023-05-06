Home » The weight of the crown, then the smile: and Camilla is queen
The weight of the crown, then the smile: and Camilla is queen

The weight of the crown, then the smile: and Camilla is queen

LONDON – She seems slightly uncomfortable when the crown is placed on her head. Perhaps she feels the weight of her own incredible story, as well as the diamonds with which she is encrusted. Who would have guessed, a quarter of a century ago on the death of Princess Diana, that Camilla Parker Bowles would she be crowned queen? Certainly not her. When asked about it, she replied: “Let’s not talk nonsense.”

