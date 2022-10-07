Original title: The well-known Guoxiang online platform released a report saying that American chess player Niman cheated or exceeded 100 games

Cover of the report published by chess.com.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

The chess world chess king Carlsen has accused American chess player Hans Niemann of cheating in the game. There has been cheating and it has been admitted in private.

In the Sinkfield Cup, the fifth leg of the 2022 Super Tour Chess Tournament in the United States in early September, Carlsen unexpectedly lost in the third round to teenager Neiman, ending his 53-game unbeaten streak. He abruptly announced his retirement before the fourth round, alluding to Niemann’s suspicions of cheating. Two weeks later, the two met again in the preliminaries of the Julius Baer Intergenerational Cup. Carlsen voluntarily conceded defeat and turned off the camera to leave the game after only two rounds, which further fermented the incident. After the Julius Baer Intergenerational Cup victory, Carlsen, who had been silent until now, issued a statement saying that Niemann cheated more times than he admitted, and then FIDE announced the establishment of an investigation team to investigate the incident.

As an online competition platform for many top Chinese chess players, chess.com released a 72-page “Hans Niemann Report” on the 5th, Beijing time. In an interview during the Sim Cup, Neiman publicly admitted to cheating only twice at the age of 12 and 16, and never in live streaming. However, the fourth part of the report “Hans’ cheating on chess.com” pointed out that the investigation combined with various detection methods such as artificial intelligence engine chess comparison, game behavior pattern analysis, etc. showed that Niemann is likely to play more than 100 games in more than 100 games. Cheating in the last game, which included bonus games, and 25 games were streamed live. The most recent suspected online cheating was in 2020, when he turned 17.

The report disclosed that in 2020, the platform closed Nieman’s account due to cheating, and showed two chat records between Niman and platform official Danny Rensch in August and November 2020. During the two conversations, Neiman both admitted to cheating and asked Danny Rensch if he could give him a chance to play again.

When discussing the offline game of Xin Cup victory over Carlsen, the report said that Carlsen once said that the game experience of the game was “different from any previous game”, and he emphasized that he had felt many top players in the game. The players showed great effort in difficult games, but Niemann appeared “effortless”. The report also pointed out that Niman’s strong reliance on artificial intelligence engines in the post-match review did not demonstrate the analytical skills needed to defeat the national elephant world champion.

The report said that given that chess.com does not organize traditional offline events, the platform does not have any tangible evidence that Niman has played in offline games, although Niman's games displayed some "incomprehensible behavioral patterns". Cheating. However, the report shows with many data and graphs that Niemann is "the most rapidly rising chess player in modern chess offline games", and points out that this upward trajectory is unusual, and the platform has shared the current findings with FIDE. and will cooperate with FIDE's future investigations.

