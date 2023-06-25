The West worried by Russian unknowns: “Everything is evolving”. China supports Putin. Lithuania: “Now we need to strengthen NATO in the East”

The next day at ‘golpe’ in Prigozhin and of his mercenaries is that of waiting and of great uncertainty. There are two needs international community: understand what has changed in the internal balances of the putinian power and above all, evaluate the consequences that these will have in the economy of war in Ukraine and relations between Russia and the Western Front. In this sense, the words of the President of Lithuania are emblematic Gitan Nausedawhose country borders both with Russia whether it be with the Belarus. The reasoning is simple: if the leader and founder of the Wagner group really takes refuge in Minskthen the Nato he will have to strengthen his own eastern flank. “If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentionswill only mean that we need to further strengthen the border security Eastern countries, also from NATO”, he explained and then added that the Lithuania will devote more capacity to intelligence to the evaluation of the “political and security aspects of Belarus”.

Words matter: “Assessment of political and security aspects”. Which is exactly what keeps Western diplomacies on the alert, especially after the renewed support of Beijing cashed from Vladimir Putin. In this sense Joe Biden and the West are preparing for every possible scenario: from a Russia without Putin to the risk of a nuclear escalation. If officially the position of Washington, Bruxelles and NATO in the last 48 hours has been to stand by the window while the leader of the Wagner mercenaries launched and then withdrew an attack on the Kremlin, communications between the two sides of the Atlantic have been frenetic. Biden spent the weekend in Camp David calling allies and consulting with Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor who usually doesn’t drive him out of town. “The crisis in Russia has revealed deep cracks in Putin’s system of power,” noted the US secretary of state Antony Blink. “Certainly the chaos has not strengthened the Russian system. Putin is weaker”, underlined the head of the Farnesina Antonio Tajaniwhich on Monday will participate in Luxembourg al EU Foreign Council about the crisis in Russia. For Emmanuel Macron the “situation remains evolving”, but “demonstrates the divisions that exist within the Russian world, the fragility both of its armies and of its auxiliary forces such as the Wagner group”. And “all of this must make us stay very vigilant” and “fully justifies the support we give to the Ukrainians in their resistance,” added the French president. Wait then. And tension.

Also because the weakening of the tsar is not considered a positive element by all the allies. Even the other countries on NATO’s eastern borders, not just Lithuania, fear that a “failed state which is also the largest nuclear power in the world” is just as if not more dangerous than an aggressive but stable Russia. This is the other point that the United States is examining very closely with its partners. Was the nuclear Armageddon evoked by Biden months ago avoided? Or just postponed? Blinken reassured that the US saw no reason to change theirs “posture”, but it is clear that in the coming days or months the West’s attention will be on that. A Putin halved moreover, this is the reasoning of the White House and the European chancelleries, it could be challenged by the oligarchs or by the leaders of regions such as Chechnya e Tatarstan to have greater autonomy or even independence. The other fear is that the Chinese – who has guaranteed full support to the head of the Kremlin – can take advantage of the chaos to increase his own influenza on Russia by helping the tsar stay in power or by helping to create a puppet government before the West makes any demands.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry has officially spoken of “internal affairs” of Russia, specifying however that “as a friendly neighbor e partner Of strategic cooperation global economy in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity. Then there is the position of the Türkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan On Saturday he was among the few to have a direct conversation with Putin at the height of Prigozhin’s march to Moscow. On Sunday, however, he spoke to the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg. During the talks, the Alliance leader expressed his wish that developments in Russia constitute a new milestone on the way of just peace in Ukraine. And just from Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky he hailed the crisis as a plus point. A vision supported by the US with Blinken who spoke of a “additional advantage” for the counteroffensive recalling that Prigozhin himself, from the beginning, questioned the invasion and the handling of the war by the Russian generals. Shoigu and Gerasimov, the two main targets of the ‘approved’ by the head of Wagner, however at the moment remain in place, according to information gathered by Western intelligence. The world looks to Moscow and tries to understand what lies behind the possible mirror game del weekend.