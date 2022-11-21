Source title: The New Western Land-Sea Corridor has opened 78 new routes this year, setting a record high

Recently, the Western Land-Sea Corridor trains have been intensively launched-on November 16, the international freight trains of the China-Laos Railway (Dazhou-Vientiane) in the Western Land-Sea Corridor were launched; The first international intermodal train… “Since the beginning of this year, 78 new lines have been opened in the Western Land-Sea Corridor, which is more than five times that of last year, creating a new high in the five years of channel operation.” Liu Wei, director of the Logistics and Operations Organization Center of the Western Land-Sea Corridor, said, Under the complex situation such as the impact of the epidemic, the Western Land-Sea New Corridor has achieved “booming red” against the trend. The Western New Land-Sea Corridor takes Chongqing as the operation center, and the western provinces, autonomous regions and cities are the key nodes. It uses railway, sea, highway and other transportation methods to reach all parts of the world via Guangxi, Yunnan and other coastal ports. It takes less time than going to sea via the eastern region greatly shortened. “Since this year, the channel has expanded a number of new logistics lines between Chongqing, Guizhou, Ningxia, Gansu and other places and Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and other countries.” Liu Wei said that the channel logistics network has covered 338 countries and regions in 113 countries and regions. ports. The accelerated expansion of channel routes has driven a substantial increase in freight volume and value. According to data from the Western Land-Sea New Corridor Logistics and Operations Organization Center, in the first three quarters of this year, Chongqing transported 105,000 TEUs through the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, a year-on-year increase of 29%, and the value of goods was 19.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 46%. The cooperation “circle of friends” is also expanding. In July this year, Huaihua City, Hunan Province was integrated into the inter-provincial consultation and cooperation mechanism, marking the upgrading of the “13+1” cooperation mechanism of the 12 western provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, Hainan Province and Zhanjiang City, Guangdong Province to the “13+2” cooperation mechanism of the New Land-Sea Corridor in the West. Build a new pattern. The Western Land-Sea New Corridor is of great significance to solving the logistics problems in the western region of my country and stimulating the potential of opening up in the west. In the past, Chongqing Yaopi Glass Co., Ltd. exported its products to ASEAN countries and had long been troubled by the long shipping cycle. This year, with the support of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, the problem was easily solved. The relevant person in charge of the company calculated an account: "The Western Land-Sea New Corridor has provided us with an efficient supply chain guarantee, the transportation time has been shortened from the past 32 days to 18 days, and the logistics cost has dropped by 50%. The company's export value in the first three quarters of this year A year-on-year increase of 45 times." Along the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, more and more specialty products from the western region, such as Xinjiang cantaloupe, Guizhou black tea, Tibetan beef jerky, and Chongqing twisted doughnuts, are entering the international market, becoming a new growth point for local foreign trade. "In recent years, I really feel that the concept of joint consultation, joint construction and shared benefits has been more and more vividly and richly reflected along the channel. Opportunity." Liu Wei said. Countries and regions along the route also take advantage of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor to better share my country’s market opportunities. The reporter learned that more and more Thai durians can be placed on the counters of supermarkets in western cities such as Chongqing within 10 days by taking the cross-border highway bus of the Western New Land-Sea Corridor, ensuring the freshness of the fruit to the greatest extent. “Before the opening of the New Land-Sea Corridor in the West, according to the traditional logistics route, Thai durians had to be transshipped to the local port first, then arrived at the eastern cities of China by sea, and then transported to Chongqing via the domestic trunk line. The transshipment costs were high and the time was too long.” Deng Hongjiu, chairman of Jiuguopin Co., Ltd., said. On the basis of trade in goods, my country is relying on the Western New Land-Sea Corridor, and is exploring the construction of the “China-Cambodia Banana Industrial Park” project with Cambodia to create an integrated banana supply chain of “transportation, trade and production”; for Malaysian palm oil, rubber, petroleum and other resources, Promote the formation of the New Land-Sea Corridor Malaysia Supply Chain Resource Center, etc. “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to ‘accelerate the construction of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor’. We will start from the aspects of deeply integrating into the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’, exploring system and rule innovation, optimizing the logistics operation organization model, and continuously expanding the space for international cooperation. The construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west is going deep and solid." said Ba Chuanjiang, director of the Port and Logistics Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government.

