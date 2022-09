Moscow / Berlin – The West regroups and announces two new, potentially disruptive instruments to combat Russian aggression. Even if the unknowns are still great. In the same hours in which the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, finally opens on the roof at the price of gas wanted by Mario Draghi’s Italy, from Berlin a virtual G7 of finance ministers also approves the “price cap” on the oil on which the Americans had mainly pushed.