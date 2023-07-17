The wheat agreement has expired, but Moscow is silent: what Russia wants and what the consequences are for Africa

Il July 14th the Turkish president Erdoganannouncing a forthcoming visit by the Russian counterpart ad Ankarahe stated that Vladimir Putin he was in favor of a further extension of the grain agreement. An agreement which in recent months has allowed exports of cereals toAfricawhich relies on the foodstuffs coming from black sea to meet his dietary needs. Yet today July 17 that agreement has expired and the Russia has not yet commented on renewalafter the departure of the last vessel from Odessa Sunday 16th July. So far the understanding between AnkaraMosca, Kiev and UN had been duly extended, but this time the Kremlin no statement has been made that unequivocally clarifies what the next moves will be. Not only that: the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova he added that “Moscow has officially notified Ankara, Kiev and the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the wheat agreement”.

Read Also

WHO alarm: “In Poland first outbreak of avian flu in cats. 29 cases registered in two weeks”

And so the question mark remains on a agreement central to avert a food crisis that would be devastating in the geopolitical balance and which would have enormous repercussions above all about Africawhich depends on the Ukrainian grain exports to survive. Se Mosca he will not renew the agreement on Ukrainian wheat “the price will be paid by developing countries”, said the US secretary of state Antony Blink and Jakarta. While the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he looks above all at the consequences for the European continent: without an agreement “they would get worse social issues and an increase in migratory flows” from Africasaid the owner of the Farnesina who “supports Turkish mediation”. With the hope that “common sense will prevail in Moscow and it will be understood that the African populations have nothing to do with the clash in Eastern Europe”.

Read Also

Architect by day, killer by night: a piece of pizza “fits” Rex Heuermann. “He killed at least three women”

So far, despite the clash of statements and then intense negotiations, the agreement was always extended when each deadline arrived. But this time reaching a square seems to be more difficult for an agreement that “does not exist”, according to recent statements by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Time ago Mosca in fact, he denounces that if the Ukrainian part of the agreement is applied, the Russian one has so far been disregarded: among the Russian requests, the removal of grain exports, Russian goods and fertilizers from the sanctions list and the reconnection to the Swift circuit of the agricultural bank Rosselkhozbankpoints contained in a memorandum with the UN that accompanied the signing of the Black Sea agreement.

Previous Article

WHO alarm: “In Poland first outbreak of avian flu in cats. 29 cases registered in two weeks”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

