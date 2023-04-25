by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

Through his Instagram profile Luca Vido wrote a post after the draw against Benevento with the following words: “An important week begins. The umpteenth. We all know it’s not a good time but the hard…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Benevento, Vido on social media: “The wheel will turn for us too. Now head down and pedal” (PHOTO) appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».